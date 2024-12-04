Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

CPIX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 118,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

