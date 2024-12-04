Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cumulus Media Price Performance
CMLS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,773. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
