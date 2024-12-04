David M. Kantor Sells 350,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEKGet Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

