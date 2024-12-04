David M. Kantor Sells 350,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban One Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONEK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.