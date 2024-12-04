DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in November

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,583,929.75. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,115,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in DaVita by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in DaVita by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DVA opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $169.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

