DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0289 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471,630.99 and $346.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00123952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00007664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001032 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,257.10 or 0.98788276 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

