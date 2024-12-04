DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,775 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after buying an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom by 189.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after buying an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2,083.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 369,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

