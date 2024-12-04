Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 4.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $95,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.