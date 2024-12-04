Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days. Currently, 26.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $756.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.74. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 151.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

