Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

