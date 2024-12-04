Diwakar Choubey Sells 16,080 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,821. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $1,612,854.63.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $488,088.44.

MoneyLion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a PE ratio of 390.36 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

