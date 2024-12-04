Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 16,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,136. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

