Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $462.13 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.48 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

