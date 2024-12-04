Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Barry C. Huber Sells 2,500 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,792.20. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGICA

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.