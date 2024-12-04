DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 115,432 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

DASH traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.67, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,250,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

