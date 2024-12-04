DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,712. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

