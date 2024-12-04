DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,712. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.