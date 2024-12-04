Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EFT opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

