Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR remained flat at $13.05 during trading on Tuesday. 60,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.