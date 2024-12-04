Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

