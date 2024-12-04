Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 27,342 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $642,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Avantor by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

