Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

