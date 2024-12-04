Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 121,207 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,207 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after buying an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 645,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NYSE PAGS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

