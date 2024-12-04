Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 14,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 516,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Eightco Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Eightco Company Profile
Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.
