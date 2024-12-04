Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.10.

EMA stock opened at C$54.27 on Monday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$55.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

