Enjin Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.83 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $640.40 million and $98.83 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,958.76 or 1.00063343 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,609.73 or 0.99695545 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,853,854,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,780,912,614 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.