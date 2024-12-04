Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 201,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 74,240 shares.The stock last traded at $323.50 and had previously closed at $325.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,465,000. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,394,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

