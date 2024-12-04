EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.36

EOS (EOS) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000637 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,531,495,752 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

