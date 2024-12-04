Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 4th (ACMR, ALEC, AMKBY, AMRN, ARE, BHE, BIDU, BZLFY, CAE, CMCSA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 4th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2,500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $158.00 price target on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

