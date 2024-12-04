Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 4th (ACMR, ALEC, AMKBY, AMRN, ARE, BHE, BIDU, BZLFY, CAE, CMCSA)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 4th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2,500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $158.00 price target on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.