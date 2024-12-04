Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in NU by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

