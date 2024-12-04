Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $617.98 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

