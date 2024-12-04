Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

