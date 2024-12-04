Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 33,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 6,483,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

