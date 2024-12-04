ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,154,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 12,510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Stock Up 690.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

