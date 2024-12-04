ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,154,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 12,510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Stock Up 690.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
ESR Group Company Profile
