Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84. 526,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,759,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk cut Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 543,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

