Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

