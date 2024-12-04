F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

