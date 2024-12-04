Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 9,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

