Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 9,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.