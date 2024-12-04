FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,200.60 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($25.41), with a volume of 38459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($25.41).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FDP
FD Technologies Price Performance
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.