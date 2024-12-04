FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,200.60 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($25.41), with a volume of 38459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($25.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £564.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,177.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,753.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,553.84.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

