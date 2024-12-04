Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,120,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

