Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 464.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,085 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after buying an additional 81,360 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 69,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDV opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

