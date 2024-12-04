Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.