Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLDB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

