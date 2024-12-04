Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 55212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

