Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 55212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Kohl’s Faces Holiday Hurdles, But Key Factors Offer Hope
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Dogs of the Dow: 3 Stocks Poised for a 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.