Financial Review: WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) and Agritech Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FBER)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Agritech Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Agritech Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 2.50% 33.41% 5.60% Agritech Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Agritech Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63 Agritech Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WK Kellogg and Agritech Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $18.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given WK Kellogg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Agritech Worldwide.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WK Kellogg and Agritech Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.66 $110.00 million $0.78 26.67 Agritech Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Agritech Worldwide.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Agritech Worldwide on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Agritech Worldwide

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

