First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

FNFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.