First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
FNFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
About First Niles Financial
