First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 8801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.