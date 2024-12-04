First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 8801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
