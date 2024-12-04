First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

