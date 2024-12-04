Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

EUSB stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

