Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

