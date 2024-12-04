Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 23,583 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

