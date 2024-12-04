Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
CGMS opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
